The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.5% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after purchasing an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $709.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

