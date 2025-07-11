Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FBND stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.