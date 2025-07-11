Cromwell Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $628.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.62. The company has a market capitalization of $632.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

