Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 155,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 854,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $192.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

