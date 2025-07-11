Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

