Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 561,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 204,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

