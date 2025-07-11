iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $344.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $344.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

