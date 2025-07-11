Ade LLC Invests $229,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 75,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 475,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 374,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 258,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.