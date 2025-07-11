Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,728.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,705.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,558.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,836.81 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

