Croban Acquires Shares of 3,378 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Croban bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.