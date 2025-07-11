Country Club Bank Has $12.64 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.9% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KLAC opened at $928.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $932.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $822.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.33.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

