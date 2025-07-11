Country Club Bank Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after acquiring an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,111,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after buying an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE CP opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.