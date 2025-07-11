Weil Company Inc. Has $210,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

