Weil Company Inc. Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,420,000 after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after purchasing an additional 208,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,651,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9%

HLI opened at $190.92 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.74. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

