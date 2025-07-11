United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.54.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $819.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

