Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

