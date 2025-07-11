Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the quarter. Veralto makes up 2.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Veralto worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.8%

VLTO stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.