Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 2,969 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

