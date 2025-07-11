GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 5.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

