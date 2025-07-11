Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is Robeco Schweiz AG’s 4th Largest Position

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,509 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.41% of Xylem worth $119,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

