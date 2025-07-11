Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

