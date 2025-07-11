American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,622 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $53,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,205,000 after acquiring an additional 414,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Get Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.