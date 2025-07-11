Bosman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.27.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $709.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.23. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

