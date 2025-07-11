Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Boeing, BigBear.ai, GE Aerospace, Celestica, Teradyne, Rocket Lab, and Citigroup are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and supply equipment, technology and services for military and national security purposes. They include firms producing weapons systems, aerospace and naval platforms, defense electronics and cybersecurity solutions. Investors often view them as relatively defensive assets because governments typically maintain consistent defense budgets even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.40. 2,921,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $230.20.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 88,283,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,899,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.45. 1,713,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,267. The company has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.37. 2,187,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,742. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 3,280,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262,266. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.85. 3,093,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,611,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

