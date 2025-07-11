Country Club Bank Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

