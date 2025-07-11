WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.3%

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,050.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,260.99. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $736.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

