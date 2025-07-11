Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,211,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 287,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

