Country Club Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $81.01 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

