Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

