Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.