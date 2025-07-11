Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day moving average of $342.37. The company has a market cap of $656.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

