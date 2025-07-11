Allworth Financial LP Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

