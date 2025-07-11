Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $203,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

