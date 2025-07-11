Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

