Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $137.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

