Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Bank of America

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.29 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after buying an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

