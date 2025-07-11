Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,637 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

