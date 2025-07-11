Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $8.16 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 123.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,027,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.