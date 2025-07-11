Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.