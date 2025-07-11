Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,263 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $740.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $699.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

