Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

