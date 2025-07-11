Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.86 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $388.96 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $398.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $293.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.