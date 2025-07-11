Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 112,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $40.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.