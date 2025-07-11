Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $750,572,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,806,377.04. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.