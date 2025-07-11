Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. American Express comprises 4.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $325.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.57. The company has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

