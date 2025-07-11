SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 27,440 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,935,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,553,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OEF stock opened at $307.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $311.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

