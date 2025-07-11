Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) was up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 537,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 71,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

