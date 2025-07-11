GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.38.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $539.40 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $545.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.02 and a 200 day moving average of $388.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

