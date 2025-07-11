SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

