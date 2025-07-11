Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,793.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,050. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,350. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,356 shares of company stock valued at $796,882 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

